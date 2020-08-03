Ferrari ‘Purosangue’ SUV prototype spotted, wears GTC4Lusso body (video)

August 3, 2020
Ferrari has been spotted testing driving what is believed to be an early prototype version of its upcoming Purosangue SUV. The SUV was first confirmed by Ferrari back in 2018, but it looks like development is ongoing.

Although reluctant to call it an SUV, during a presentation in 2018 Ferrari said that it wants to extend its driving emotions to “multiple occasions and passengers”. This suggests the vehicle will offer some level of versatility while providing space for more than the usual two passengers.

A test mule was spotted in Italy recently, somewhere in Maranello near the company’s headquarters. And yes, it does look like a GTC4Lusso. But, look closely and you’ll probably notice some intriguing clues that this isn’t what it seems. For starters, check out the large gap between the wheel and wheel arches.

Our guess is Ferrari is using the GTC4 body to test drive systems and perhaps even the suspension setup for the new SUV. Engineers could be calibrating the ride and handling of a vehicle with raised ride height, for example, while testing out an all-wheel drive powertrain.

We’re not expecting big leaps forward in off-road capability from the Purosangue. Instead, it is likely to be suitable for dirt and mud, and, perhaps more importantly, snowy conditions. In that regard, the Ferrari SUV will be aimed squarely at the likes of the Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX, as opposed to the Bentley Bentayga and upper-end Range Rovers. In a report last year, Ferrari’s chief technical officer, Michael Leiters, is quoted as saying:

“I think we’ve found a concept and a package which is on one side a real SUV and will convince SUV customers to buy it, but on the other side there’s a huge differentiation of concept to existing SUVs.”

As for the power? It’s anyone’s guess, really. This prototype does sound like it features a V12. It has that distinct V12 sing in our opinion. Although, it is heard only briefly. If it is a V12 we’d suggest it will come with some form of hybrid technology to ensure it meets future emissions regulations. However, Ferrari also has a more efficient 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 in its stable. It produces up to 530kW in the case of the F8 Tributo.

A full debut for the Ferrari Purosangue is expected some time next year, with sales opening later in the year. However, Ferrari is yet to officially confirm. Check out the quick spy video below for a teaser.

