Volkswagen Launches Off-Road and Camping Accessories for MY24 Amarok

Alexi Falson

Volkswagen has released a number of factory accessories for the all-new MY24 Amarok ute range, with everything from lifted suspension hardware, canopies and camping kits on offer.

Headlining Volkswagen’s ‘Off-Road Expedition Range’ is a raised suspension kit that lifts the front and rear by 40mm over the stock Amarok, priced at $1515 apiece.

The rear suspension can be optioned with a 300kg constant loading fitment for an extra $2510, with added underbody protection priced at $1660 and matte-black wheel arch flares priced at $1640.

A front nudge bar, finished in your choice of silver or black, with an integrated LED light bar will set you back $1600, while a snorkel for TDI600 variants is priced at $1180.

VW’s canopy range gives buyers three canopy options, all of which pick up a body-coloured finish.

VW’s design with twin sliding side windows will set you back $5500, while a sliding window on the side and a rear swing-up window brings the price up to $5730, and the twin swinging side window canopy is priced at $6100.

The canopies feature tinted glass and a pop-up air vent, and can fit VW’s new drawer and cargo slide systems which are priced at $3995 and $3045, respectively, which also sit inside an electric, manual or soft tonneau cover.

There’s a fridge slide on offer for $780, while a tool box will set you back $965, a two-person rooftop tent is on offer for $3345 and a set of roof bars will cost you up to $605.

Finally, there’s a range of rollcovers on offer, with a range-topping, powder-coated electric roll cover priced at $4690, or an aluminium or black manual rollcover for $4225.

A tub liner for the Amarok Core, Life and Style variants is priced at $865, while a stainless steel or matte black sports bar will set you back an additional $2810 on variants that miss out.

All prices listed above include installation, and come backed by a five-year warranty.

“From off-road lift kits, to roof-top camping tents to an Australian-designed integrated canopy, every Volkswagen accessory gets a factory backed five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty for the ultimate in quality and resale,” says VW’s Commercial Vehicle Director, Ryan Davies.

Alexi is an automotive road tester and news editor at PerformanceDrive. He appreciates the complexity of modern vehicle engineering and loves to keep his hands greasy working on motorbikes and cars. He prefers wagons over SUVs, vans over utes and reads more news than your Grandma.

