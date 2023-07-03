Volkswagen Launches Off-Road and Camping Accessories for MY24 Amarok

Volkswagen has released a number of factory accessories for the all-new MY24 Amarok ute range, with everything from lifted suspension hardware, canopies and camping kits on offer.

Headlining Volkswagen’s ‘Off-Road Expedition Range’ is a raised suspension kit that lifts the front and rear by 40mm over the stock Amarok, priced at $1515 apiece.

The rear suspension can be optioned with a 300kg constant loading fitment for an extra $2510, with added underbody protection priced at $1660 and matte-black wheel arch flares priced at $1640.

A front nudge bar, finished in your choice of silver or black, with an integrated LED light bar will set you back $1600, while a snorkel for TDI600 variants is priced at $1180.

VW’s canopy range gives buyers three canopy options, all of which pick up a body-coloured finish.

VW’s design with twin sliding side windows will set you back $5500, while a sliding window on the side and a rear swing-up window brings the price up to $5730, and the twin swinging side window canopy is priced at $6100.

The canopies feature tinted glass and a pop-up air vent, and can fit VW’s new drawer and cargo slide systems which are priced at $3995 and $3045, respectively, which also sit inside an electric, manual or soft tonneau cover.

There’s a fridge slide on offer for $780, while a tool box will set you back $965, a two-person rooftop tent is on offer for $3345 and a set of roof bars will cost you up to $605.

Finally, there’s a range of rollcovers on offer, with a range-topping, powder-coated electric roll cover priced at $4690, or an aluminium or black manual rollcover for $4225.

A tub liner for the Amarok Core, Life and Style variants is priced at $865, while a stainless steel or matte black sports bar will set you back an additional $2810 on variants that miss out.

All prices listed above include installation, and come backed by a five-year warranty.

“From off-road lift kits, to roof-top camping tents to an Australian-designed integrated canopy, every Volkswagen accessory gets a factory backed five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty for the ultimate in quality and resale,” says VW’s Commercial Vehicle Director, Ryan Davies.