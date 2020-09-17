Ferrari Portofino M announced as refreshed GT convertible

September 17, 2020
Car News, Ferrari, Turbo, V8

This is Ferrari’s latest “2+” GT car. It’s called the Ferrari Portofino M, and it’s an evolution of the Portofino drop-top, featuring a heavily revised powertrain and updated vehicle dynamics system.

Let’s start with the powertrain. The 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 remains, but it has been tuned so it now produces an impressive 456kW, up from 441kW. Peak torque remains unchanged at 760Nm. As a result of the added power the claimed 0-100km/h sprint time is reduced from 3.5 seconds to 3.45 seconds. However, 0-200km/h is slashed from 10.8 seconds to 9.8 seconds, while the top speed is 320km/h.

The updated engine is now matched to a new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, replacing the seven-speed unit. It is a similar unit to the one found in the SF90, however, it features longer gear ratios and the introduction of a mechanical reverse gear.

Drivers can now toggle between five different driving modes via the Manettino switch inside, incorporating Wet, Comfort, Sport, Race, and ESC-Off modes. The Race mode is a first for a Ferrari GT car.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Some neat styling tweaks have been made to the exterior, with a revised front end featuring new, bigger air intakes, slashes on the corners of the bumper bar, and new aluminium slats for the grille. There’s also a fresh exhaust system with a removed silencer, making it more compact. This has allowed for a tweaked diffuser element which is now separate from the bumper.

Speaking of the emissions, the Portofino M is fitted with a Gasoline Particulate Filter, included in the exhaust system, to ensure it passes Euro6d emissions standards. Ferrari promises this does not compromise driving pleasure.

As for the interior, it continues on in very similar form. The dash showcases a 10.25-inch multimedia touch-screen, with a mechanical rev dial for the instrument cluster supported on either side by digital TFT screens.

The Ferrari Portofino M will hit the market during the first half of 2021. Australian prices are yet to be confirmed.

Tags
,

Related Articles

Ferrari Roma makes Australian debut, on sale from $409,888Ferrari Roma makes Australian debut, on sale from $409,888 July 27, 2020
Ferrari Roma revealed: new front-engine V8 RWD coupeFerrari Roma revealed: new front-engine V8 RWD coupe November 14, 2019
2020 Ferrari Portofino review (video)2020 Ferrari Portofino review (video) February 23, 2020
2021 BMW M5 Competition on sale in Australia in October2021 BMW M5 Competition on sale in Australia in October June 17, 2020

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of Performance Drive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive