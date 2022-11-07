BMW Australia introduces 5-year warranty for new vehicles

BMW Australia is finally matching most other premium vehicle brands by offering a 5-year, unlimited kilometre warranty on all of its new cars from now on.

BMW is one of the last of the mainstream brands in Australia to step up to a standard five-year warranty plan, with main rivals Audi and Mercedes-Benz offering such coverage since January this year and back in 2020, respectively.

Other premium brands also offer a five-year package, including Alfa Romeo, Jaguar Land Rover and Volvo. Genesis offers a five-year warranty as well and adds five years of free scheduled services.

Strangely, Rolls-Royce is not included in the announcement today but MINI and BMW Motorrad motorcycles are – all owned by BMW Group.

The new warranty plan takes effect from November 1, 2022, but BMW is offering extended periods for customers who purchased on or beyond October 1. Wolfgang Buechel, CEO of BMW Group Australia, said:

“The new warranty offering perfectly complements our extensive range of ownership benefits, making the purchase of a new BMW or MINI even more compelling while providing long term peace of mind for our customers during their ownership journey.”

BMW continues to offer its pre-paid service plans as well, allowing customers to pay for selected service and maintenance costs with a single, one-time payment in advance of servicing.

This is tied in with BMW’s Condition Based Service system, whereby the vehicle itself determines when it is time for a service using on-board sensors that monitor various aspects, and then notifications are displayed on the dash for the owner.