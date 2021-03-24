Tesla’s driver-facing camera poses privacy concern – report

March 25, 2021
Car News, Electric, Tesla

A report from US-based consumer advocacy group, Consumer Reports, has warned that Tesla’s in-car camera poses a serious privacy concern for the passengers. The benefits of studied footage could also outweigh the potential privacy risks.

According to the report, Tesla does indeed study some in-car camera footage in the process of refining its autonomous driving technologies. Unlike other car manufacturers that feature driver-monitoring technology, Tesla systems can record and can automatically transmit in-car footage that shows the driver.

The group warns that the privacy risks, if this footage were to be accessed by an outside threat, could outweigh the benefits of helping to shape its autonomous driving tech. It also urged Tesla to use the footage for a safety system that would alert drivers in real-time if they are distracted or tired, like what other car brands offer. Senior director of Consumer Reports, Jake Fisher, said:

“If Tesla has the ability to determine if the driver isn’t paying attention, it needs to warn the driver in the moment, like other automakers already do.”

The report goes on to state that systems used by Tesla’s competitors use infrared technology to scan a driver’s eye movements and body language to identify signs of fatigue or driving impairment, and that high-definition footage of the driver may ultimately be unnecessary. Fisher said:

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

“There’s a huge amount of information these vehicles know about you and now they can even see you, as well as record videos. That absolutely brings privacy concerns.”

The report also quotes John Davisson, who works as senior counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC), who said that systems used by the likes of General Motors and Ford aren’t comparable to Tesla’s system.

Closed-loop systems, like the ones used by BMW, Ford, and Subaru, do not represent the same privacy risks as a system like Tesla’s that transmit data and video information. Davisson said:

“Any time video is being recorded, it can be accessed later. There may be legal protections around who can access it and how, but there’s always the possibility that insurance companies, police, regulators, and other parties in accidents will be able to obtain the data.”

Davisson also warned that third parties, hackers and even Tesla could use the footage captured for other purposes, and this presents a serious risk of privacy for Tesla users.

It’s important to note that Tesla offers drivers the ability to opt out of the in-car video sharing program, and this footage is not linked to a vehicle’s VIN number for further identification. Tesla is yet to make a public statement in relation to the purported privacy risks.

Tags
,

Related Articles

Volvo tops 2020 JD Power Tech Experience Index Study
Volvo tops 2020 JD Power Tech Experience Index Study
Tesla hatchback under consideration based on Model 3, Model 2? – report
Tesla hatchback under consideration based on Model 3, Model 2? – report
Jaguar J-PACE large SUV to be fully electric model line – report
Jaguar J-PACE large SUV to be fully electric model line – report
Audi e-tron scores 5-star ANCAP safety rating
Audi e-tron scores 5-star ANCAP safety rating

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.