FCA confirms Ram TRX, new Jeep Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, owners of Jeep and Ram, has confirmed timing for some of its highly-anticipated models. Models such as the all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, as well as the Ram TRX Rebel (Hellcat-powered pickup truck).

The company, which is now known as Stellantis in corporate circles, outlined some of its future plans during its second quarter results presentation. All key market regions reported drops in sales, as expected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FCA’s North American sales dropped 36 per cent, with Europe, Middle East and Africa (combined) declining 51 per cent, and Asia Pacific sliding 14 per cent. Latin America fell the hardest though, down 66 per cent on the same period last year.

FCA sales include various brands, including Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, as well as Fiat and Fiat’s commercial vehicle division. FCA also owns Dodge and Lancia. Ferrari, however, while owned by FCA, isn’t reported in the same financial results. Overall combined deliveries are down 63 per cent, and net revenues down 56 per cent.

Onto the more exciting outlook though, FCA confirms the all-new WL Grand Cherokee is scheduled to launch during the third quarter of 2021. It was originally expected to arrive by the end of this year, as mentioned by FCA’s design boss during a video a few months ago. However, the pandemic has no doubt caused some disruptions.

Interestingly, FCA confirms the new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will actually arrive before the GC. During the second quarter of next year, in fact. These will be larger than the Grand Cherokee, likely showcasing a higher level of luxury and versatility. Three rows of seats are also expected.

There’s also a “3-row full-size” SUV coming during the first quarter. We’re not sure what this could possibly be, considering the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are expected to be just that.

The other big timing confirmation is the Ram TRX. FCA simply says the model will launch during the fourth quarter of this year. Although it specifically calls it the “Ram TRX”, it might also wear the Rebel name – a bit like the naming structure of the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

Dodge is yet to officially confirm it, but the TRX is pretty much definitely getting FCA’s monster 6.2-litre supercharged V8 Hellcat engine. The output is likely to be same as the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, which gets the same engine. The SUV develops 527kW/880Nm (522kW/868Nm in Australia).

With this engine in the Ram 1500-based pickup, the Ford F-150 Raptor will finally have some stiff competition. It’s been enjoying success as one of the only hardcore pickup trucks on the market for a while now. The TRX is set to become one of the most powerful production pickup trucks ever.

Since the regular Ram 1500 is sold in Australia, our fingers are almost broken due to the firmness at which they are crossed in the hope that the TRX eventually lands here too.