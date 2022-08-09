Electrified Lexus sales hit record-breaking 47.6% split in Australia

Lexus says that the buying appetite for its electrified offerings is fierce here in Australia, with nearly half of its overall sales so far this year coming in the form of a hybrid, plug-in hybrid or battery-electric vehicle.

Overall, for the first seven months of 2022, the share of electrified Lexus vehicles sold increased from an impressive 38.8 per cent of the total lineup last year to 47.6 per cent in only the first seven months of this year.

For the year so far (through July), Lexus delivered 2133 electrified vehicles, while its all-time total stands at 35,971 units here in Australia. The brand has sold 4473 overall vehicles so far this year.

The sizeable increase in the latest year was largely driven by the introduction of the all-new NX 350h midsize SUV, which accounted for 1064 of the total figure, and more than half – 53 per cent – of total NX sales.

This means the NX range has already surpassed the 992 deliveries it recorded for the entire year in 2021. Part of this is perhaps thanks to the new 2.4 turbo-petrol NX 350 option as well as the new hybrid and plug-in hybrid offerings.

Sales of the Lexus RX 450h and the RX 450hL stand at 379 for the year so far (of 1004 total RX sales), while Lexus has recorded 55 deliveries for the year with a booked-up order list for its first-ever battery electric vehicle, the UX 300e.

Lexus says that by 2025 it is aiming to introduce 20 new and refreshed models, the majority of which will feature an electrified powertrain, including the all-new RX SUV and the RZ electric SUV.