Car News Diesel Genesis SUV Turbo

MY2023 Genesis GV80 SUV update announced for Australia

Alexi Falson

Genesis has revealed full pricing and specification details of for its updated GV80 for the MY2023 (model year). Headlining the changeover is a revised suspension tune for some variants, a new multimedia control dial and tweaked steering.

The updated suspension includes further local tuning, specifically for the Electronic Control Suspension (ECS) system on the six-cylinder variants (3.0D and 3.5T). Genesis says the changes provide an “even more refined and comfortable drive” experience. Genesis product development manager Tim Rodgers said:

“The revisions don’t change the character of GV80, but in terms of body motion the SUV now feels a bit more tied down. The software revisions were applied to both normal and sport modes and bring improved wheel control as well as body control, while maintaining a premium feel overall.”

Inside, there’s a redesigned rotary dial for the infotainment system that raises above the central console for easier control, and for enhanced visual neatness the rear brake caliper covers are now colour-coded and feature Genesis branding like the front.

Kicking off the 2023 Genesis GV80 range is the entry-level 2.5T, available in either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive format. Both maintain a 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol four-cylinder that pushes out 224kW of power and 422Nm of torque, which is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Standard equipment for the entry-level 2.5T includes a set of 20-inch alloy wheels, LED head and taillights, five-seat interior, panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, ambient lighting, 12-inch head-up display, powered boot lift and a 14.5-inch infotainment system paired with a 21-speaker Lexicon sound system.

The 2.5T AWD receives seats for seven with an easy one-touch access for passengers in the third row, as well as temperature control with air vents for the third row.

The 3.0D is powered by a 3.0-litre turbo-diesel inline-six pushing out 204kW of power and 588Nm of torque, while the range-topping 3.5T receives a twin-turbo V6 producing 279kW/530Nm.

The 3.0D AWD receives a set of 22-inch alloys, as well as a hidden exhaust system, the updated electronic control suspension system and an electromechanical limited-slip differential, while the flagship 3.5T gains a dual exhaust system.

Prices for the updated Genesis GV80 SUV are as follows (excluding on-road costs):

2023 Genesis GV80 2.5T RWD: $92,200
2023 Genesis GV80 2.5T AWD: $97,200

2023 Genesis GV80 3.0D AWD: $105,200

2023 Genesis GV80 3.5T RWD: $109,700

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

See author's posts

In

More Stories