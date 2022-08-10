MY2023 Genesis GV80 SUV update announced for Australia

Genesis has revealed full pricing and specification details of for its updated GV80 for the MY2023 (model year). Headlining the changeover is a revised suspension tune for some variants, a new multimedia control dial and tweaked steering.

The updated suspension includes further local tuning, specifically for the Electronic Control Suspension (ECS) system on the six-cylinder variants (3.0D and 3.5T). Genesis says the changes provide an “even more refined and comfortable drive” experience. Genesis product development manager Tim Rodgers said:

“The revisions don’t change the character of GV80, but in terms of body motion the SUV now feels a bit more tied down. The software revisions were applied to both normal and sport modes and bring improved wheel control as well as body control, while maintaining a premium feel overall.”

Inside, there’s a redesigned rotary dial for the infotainment system that raises above the central console for easier control, and for enhanced visual neatness the rear brake caliper covers are now colour-coded and feature Genesis branding like the front.

Kicking off the 2023 Genesis GV80 range is the entry-level 2.5T, available in either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive format. Both maintain a 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol four-cylinder that pushes out 224kW of power and 422Nm of torque, which is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Standard equipment for the entry-level 2.5T includes a set of 20-inch alloy wheels, LED head and taillights, five-seat interior, panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, ambient lighting, 12-inch head-up display, powered boot lift and a 14.5-inch infotainment system paired with a 21-speaker Lexicon sound system.

The 2.5T AWD receives seats for seven with an easy one-touch access for passengers in the third row, as well as temperature control with air vents for the third row.

The 3.0D is powered by a 3.0-litre turbo-diesel inline-six pushing out 204kW of power and 588Nm of torque, while the range-topping 3.5T receives a twin-turbo V6 producing 279kW/530Nm.

The 3.0D AWD receives a set of 22-inch alloys, as well as a hidden exhaust system, the updated electronic control suspension system and an electromechanical limited-slip differential, while the flagship 3.5T gains a dual exhaust system.

Prices for the updated Genesis GV80 SUV are as follows (excluding on-road costs):

2023 Genesis GV80 2.5T RWD: $92,200

2023 Genesis GV80 2.5T AWD: $97,200

2023 Genesis GV80 3.0D AWD: $105,200

2023 Genesis GV80 3.5T RWD: $109,700