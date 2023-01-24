Cupra Leon prices cut by up to $1500 in Australia

Volkswagen performance sub-brand Cupra has announced some competitive new pricing figures for its Leon hatchback to try and retain interest in the segment as consumer trends move to SUVs.

Starting at the entry end, the VZ variant sees a $1000 price reduction, to $51,990. It comes powered by a 2.0-litre turbo producing 180kW, sent to the front wheels. The base 140kW Leon V remains at its starting price of $43,990, or $47,990 drive-away.

Moving up, the VZe plug-in hybrid features a 1.4-litre turbo paired with an electric motor assist system, combining to develop 180kW and 400Nm. It promises a 0-100km/h time of just 6.7 seconds and it offers an electric range of 67km.

The VZe now starts from $59,990, which is $500 down on the original price tag. It is positioned at the same level as the Cupra Born fully electric hot hatch and, now, the VZx flagship model.

For the flagship model, power comes from a 2.0-litre turbo generating an impressive 221kW and 400Nm, which is sent through the front wheels – it’s one of the most powerful FWD cars on the market. It scoots off from 0-100km/h in a claimed 5.7 seconds. Prices is slashed by $1500, now starting from $59,990.

All up, these price cuts (prices mentioned in this report exclude on-road costs, unless otherwise stated) are designed to lure buyers back into the hot hatch game. Cupra Australia director, Ben Wilks, said:

“We have strategically negotiated even sharper pricing for our Leon hot hatchback, because we have seen greater opportunities emerge in that segment as other well-known names depart. We have negotiated this at a time when price rises are affecting the whole industry including our own SUV range, owing to inflation, supplier cost and transport increases.”

In other areas of the showroom, the Formentor V crossover sees a $700 price cut to $49,990, but the VZ variant jumps $1200, and the VZe and VZx increase by $2000. The Ateca also rises by $760.