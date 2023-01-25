2023 BMW M3 Cs unveiled, confirmed for Australia priced from $249,900

The new limited-edition BMW M3 CS will be arriving in Australia in the second half of 2023, with a lightweight focus, bespoke chassis setup and a significant power upgrade over the standard M3, making it the most dynamic M3 we’ve seen yet.

Under the bonnet you’ll find the S58 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-six from the regular model, only M engineers have overhauled the unit to bring it up to race level spec. It features a closed-deck block with sleeveless cylinders for ultimate strength, with wire-arc sprayed iron coated bores, a forged crankshaft, and 3D-printed head core for precise coolant control.

The turbo boost pressure is also turned up from 1.7 to 2.1 bar (24.6 to 30.4psi), and the engine computer is tweaked to accommodate the changes. All up the motor now produces 405kW, making it the most powerful 3.0L engine currently on the market. Torque remains at 650Nm like in the M3 Competition. Maximum power is available between 6250-7200rpm, while torque is spread from 2750-5950rpm.

Power is channeled to all four wheels via an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission, with the M3 CS sprinting from 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds and across 0-200km/h in 11.1 seconds. BMW’s rear-biased xDrive all-wheel-drive system is paired with an active M differential at the rear axle and can send all the power to the rear wheels (2WD mode) via a drive mode option.

Another significant area of enhancement is in the extensive use of carbon fibre reinforced plastics. The carbon bonnet, roof have been carried over, while the front splitter and air intakes, mirror caps, rear wing and diffuser also receive the carbon fibre treatment.

Underneath, the M3 CS receives a model-specific tune for the adaptive M suspension, dampers, wheel camber, anti-roll bars and the DSC and adjustable driving modes. It comes riding on a set of 19-inch front and 20-inch rear forged alloy wheels finished in gold or black, with M Compound brake discs with red calipers fitted as standard, while carbon ceramic discs are a $16,500 optional extra.

The wheels are wrapped in your choice of high-performance or strictly-track tyres that measure in at 275/35 at the front and 285/30 at the rear.

Inside, the M3 CS picks up a set of adjustable and heated M carbon bucket seats, an Alcantara steering wheel with Merino leather upholstery and heapings of carbon fibre scattered throughout the cabin.

Priced from $249,900 in Australia (excluding on-road costs), the new 2023 BMW M3 CS is priced at a near $100,000 premium over the standard M3 G80 manual. The first deliveries are scheduled to reach Australian shores in the second half of this year.