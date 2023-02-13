Cupra confirms availability of performance SUV lineup in Australia

Cupra has fired a shot across the bow to some of its main rivals impacted by lengthy production delays, with the Spanish company reminding potential buyers in Australia it can deliver its performance SUVs in a matter of weeks.

As buyers struggle to navigate the current automotive landscape here in Australia that has seen waitlists stretch out to years for popular models, Cupra is hoping to win over buyers with its promise of deliveries within the space of a month.

The company is pointing potential customers in the direction of the Ateca VZx mid-size premium SUV, as well as the Formentor V mid-size crossover SUV, both of which have escaped port congestion and supply chain shortages causing waitlists to balloon.

The announcement comes alongside a small price increase of $760 for the Ateca SUV, while prices for the Leon hatch have dropped by as much as $1500. The company says it has also secured a healthy supply of the Formentor VZ and the VZx, with around 2100 units of all models currently in the country awaiting their new owner.

The Cupra Formentor VZe plug-in hybrid remains the only variant currently unavailable here in Australia as the company tries to secure extra stock as we move further into the year. Cupra Australia’s Ben Wilks said:

“Cupra customers are gravitating toward the pinnacles of the range, especially the Formentor VZx. That’s quite an endorsement of a brand that’s still new to this country and going into its first full calendar year on sale.”

Just last week we reported that Volkswagen had paused orders for multiple Tiguan variants and its performance hatch, the Golf R, as it struggles to source vital all-wheel drive components.

Cupra says that interested buyers can order their own Ateca or Formentor via the company’s website, with deliveries expected to take place in a matter of weeks.