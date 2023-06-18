Car News Chevrolet

Corvette ZR1 prototype spotted testing, to debut turbocharged V8

Alexi Falson

Chevrolet has been spotted testing what looks to be its upcoming performance flagship, the C8-generation ZR1, with video footage emerging of a prototype mule making some mean noises.

What makes the ZR1’s launch particularly interesting is the fact that it’s the first mid-engined ZR1 to date, and it’s expected to come powered by a twin-turbocharged version of the LT6 5.5-litre flat-plane crank V8, producing in excess of 588kW/950Nm.

The twin-turbo V8 unit is likely to wear the LT7 moniker as a sign of its forced-induction development over the existing LT6 powertrain, and may result in the removal of the flat-plane crank.

For reference, the 2019 Corvette ZR1 debuted with a 6.2-litre LT5 supercharged V8 unit producing a monstrous 563kW/969Nm.

In terms of the styling, the prototype wears an aggressive wide-body kit with larger air intakes up front, and a more prominent rear wing sitting atop the quad exhaust pipes.

Interestingly, Chevrolet has been spotted testing the mule alongside a Porsche 911 GT2 RS, whose 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six pushes out 515kW/750Nm.

There is a chance that the video is showing us a special edition Z06 Corvette, though things will become clearer when the ZR1 makes its debut, which is anticipated for later in the year, or early 2024.

