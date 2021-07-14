2022 Hyundai i30 Sedan N (Elantra) revealed, quickest model yet

July 14, 2021
Hyundai has taken the wraps off one of its most dynamic creations yet, with the unveiling of the 2022 i30 Sedan N (Elantra in some markets) ahead of Australian deliveries kicking off from the fourth quarter of this year.

Headlines of the new i30 Sedan N include a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder producing 206kW and 392Nm, paired to an eight-speed wet-type dual-clutch transmission (DCT) throwing power to the front wheels via a rally-inspired drive axle and electronic limited-slip differential.

Hyundai says the powertrain is able to maintain maximum boost pressure through to the 5500rpm mark. With N Grin Shift mode selected, a temporary power boost up to 213kW is available for the driver.

The official times that Hyundai has released say the i30 Sedan N can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 5.3 seconds, onto a top speed of 250km/h, which is more than one second faster than the existing i30 N hatch. It essentially comes in as the quickest Hyundai in the showroom, with even the new i30 N hatch clocking 5.4 seconds and Kona N achieving it in 5.5 seconds (both with 8-speed DCT).

Hyundai is keen to point out that the i30 Sedan N is the first Hyundai to receive a WRC rally-inspired integrated drive axle, which combines the drive shaft, wheel hub and bearing into one unit for weight saving and even more G-forces in the corners.

The Hyundai i30 Sedan N also comes packaged with a variable exhaust valve system and a launch control mode, as well as a set of 360mm ventilated front brake discs for maximum, sustained braking pressure. It rides on a set of 19-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 245/35 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tyres (10mm wider than those on the new i30 N hatch, likely contributing to the quicker 0-100 time).

The styling package is quite aggressive, featuring new side skirts, a rear wing and rear diffuser for added downforce, while the interior receives a set of N-branded seats, gear shifter, steering wheel and metal pedals.

The company says, though, that some of the major improvements for the i30 Sedan N are reserved for the interior, which receives the latest version of the company’s infotainment system and digital instrument cluster – like the regular i30 sedan. It offers oil temperature, torque, and turbo pressure, G-force measurements, as well as a lap timer, a bit like the new Sonata N Line.

Interestingly, Hyundai’s debut of the i30 Sedan N was accompanied by a teaser indicating that the company is planning on entering an endurance race with a car featuring a hydrogen fuel cell and electric battery powertrain.

What this means for Hyundai’s road cars in the immediate future is unknown, however, the company’s executive vice president, Thomas Schemera, has said: “Hydrogen can be used as a range extender or a power booster. We have the technology available and I am quite confident that we will make this happen.”

While we don’t have any pricing details to report on just yet, we expect to see the i30 Sedan N priced somewhere in the upper-$40,000 mark, considering the new i30 N hatch is priced from $44,500. It has been confirmed to arrive locally during the fourth quarter.

