Cherry details upcoming Super Hybrid Platform, arriving 2025

Chinese manufacturer Cherry has lifted the lid on its upcoming Super Hybrid Platform, which is set to underpin its next-gen range of hybrid vehicles that are set to arrive here in Australia by 2025.

Cherry claims its tech represents the “highest end” and “most advanced” hybrid and internal combustion platform, and will help to define the direction of its hybrid and ICE lineup in the next five years.

Cherry has offered up details on one of its upcoming setups, consisting of a 2.0-litre TGDI turbocharged petrol and electric motor combination pushing out 165kW/400Nm, powering the wheels via a three-speed hybrid transmission. There’s also a single-speed transmission variant with a claimed 145kW of power on tap.

Fuel economy figures have not been confirmed, though Cherry says: “The perfect balance between massive power and energy saving and environmental protection is achieved.”

The company says that connected future intelligence, thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 CPU, is a major highlight, which supports 5G and even ethernet connections. This is atop the platform’s claimed comfort, fuel efficiency, and superior safety highlights.

The platform is equipped with a “magnetic levitation” suspension system with adjustable dampers offering a claimed 30 per cent increase in comfort levels, as well as an adjustable four-wheel drive system said to improve manoeuvrability by 20 per cent.

Other than that, Cherry is going to keep us waiting for more details on its first hybrid vehicles set for Australia, the first of which should arrive – underpinned by the Super Hybrid Platform – by 2025. These will follow the re-launch of the brand in Australia this month, kicked off with the Omoda 5.