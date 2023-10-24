Meet Ferrari’s latest Challenge Trofeo Competitor, the 296 Challenge

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Ferrari has taken the wraps off the ninth model in the history of its single-make Ferrari Challenge Trofeo series which is set to replace the outgoing Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo.

The company revealed the 296 Challenge on the eve of the Finali Mondiali, set to take place at the Mugello Circuit this week, with its race debut set for the European and North American series in 2024. It comes powered by a heavily modified version of the stock 296 GTB’s 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 mounted on a 120-degree angle behind the driver, with Ferrari forgoing the hybrid components.

Power is rated at 514kW, with peak torque figures of 740Nm, with the Ferrari 296 Challenge setting a new power-per-litre of displacement record for the segment with its figures of 172kW per litre. The aerodynamics package is said to produce 870kg of downforce at 250km/h with the rear wing set to its mode aggressive angle of attack.

The 296 Challenge receives Ferrari’s ABS EVO Track adapted from the 296 GTB’s brake by wire system, as well as carbon ceramic brake discs supplied by Brembo and a set of specialised tyres from Pirelli.

Ferrari says that over the 488 Challenge Evo, the 296 Challenge presents a “revolutionary design” that has seen the company adopt a new design philosophy. Namely, Ferrary says that on-circuit performance, and perhaps more importantly, the consistency of lap times throughout a race has been transformed for the platform that closely mirrors that of the 296 GT3 racer.

The 296 GT3 debuted at the Daytona 24 Hour event with its aggressive aero package and a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 pushing out 447kW of power and 712Nm of torque to meet current GT3 regulations.

We’ll be able to see the 296 Challenge take to the circuit when the European and North American Ferrari Challenge series kick off in early 2024.