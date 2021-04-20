BRABUS 500 debuts as fully tuned 2021 Mercedes S-Class

BRABUS has lifted the curtains on what we think is perhaps one of the most evil iterations of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class we’ve ever seen, the BRABUS 500.

In stock form, the W223 seventh-generation Mercedes-Benz S 500 is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder engine that creates 320kW and 520Nm, hooked up to a 48-volt mild-hybrid system providing 16kW and 250Nm. It offers a dashing 0-100km/h claim of just 4.9 seconds.

BRABUS, however, believes those figures aren’t nearly enough, and has thrown a B50 – 500 PowerExtra ECU system into the S 500 that has unleashed the true potential of the Mercedes unit.

Thanks to tweaks such as custom injection and ignition mapping, and increased turbo boost pressure, the S 500’s power output is increased to 368kW, with 590Nm of torque on offer. This results in a 0-100km/h sprint time of just 4.7 seconds.

Other special touches packaged into the US$350,000 (about AU$450,000) BRABUS 500 include a set of 21-inch BRABUS Monoblock M Platinum Edition forged alloy wheels, front spoiler, tweaked air intakes, LED side lights, revised rear styling, black-chrome exhaust pipes, and a naked carbon fibre rear spoiler. The interior is dressed in contrasting black-and-white finishes.

Keeping in mind this is BRABUS’ treatment for the six-cylinder S 500 variant, it will be interesting to see what the renowned German tuner comes up with for the 463kW Mercedes-Maybach S 680. We’ll keep our eyes peeled.