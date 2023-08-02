BMW’s Limited-Edition X3 xDrive30i Sport Arrives at $109,900 Drive-away

BMW has added the X3 SUV to its growing list of sporty variants, with a limited run of the X3 xDrive30i Sport Collection arriving at Australian dealerships priced at $109,900 drive-away.

The release comes after BMW gave everything from the 1, 2 and 3 Series a sporty variant, as well as the X1 and X2 Sport last year, which adds a special set of alloys, BMW’s Sport Line styling package, special paint finishes and some added interior kit.

Under the bonnet, there are no mechanical upgrades, meaning the xDrive30i Sport comes powered by the same 2.0-litre turbocharged four-pot, which produces 185kW of power and 350Nm and offers a sprint to 100km/h in 6.3 seconds.

Atop the standard X3 xDrive30i, though, buyers pick up a set of exclusive 20-inch alloys, a panoramic glass sunroof, lumbar support for the driver and front passenger, heated front seats and an upgraded 16-speaker Harman/Kardon sound system.

It retains the existing spec sheet that includes BMW’s M Sport styling package, Vernasca leather upholstery, a head-up display, two 12.3-inch displays, a powered tailgate and aluminium interior highlights.

BMW says that just 350 examples of the X3 xDrive30i will be sold here in Australia, with the first deliveries slated for later this month.