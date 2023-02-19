2023 Nissan X-Trail e-Power hybrid now on sale in Australia

The latest member of the fourth-generation X-Trail family has officially touched down in Australia, with prices for the e-Power hybrid kicking off from $54,190 before on-road costs. That’s a $4200 premium over the standard X-Trail Ti.

Officially, it’s called as the X-Trail e-Power with e-4ORCE, which is Nissan’s way of saying it’s a hybrid. Under the bonnet you’ll find a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol three-cylinder – featuring an innovative variable compression ratio system – acting as a generator for a front- and rear-mounted electric motor. These produce a combined 157kW and contribute to a fuel economy figure of 6.1L/100km on the combined cycle.

Power is put to all fours via the electric motors only, which also receives a regenerative braking system offering one pedal driving to capture energy lost during braking for the 2.1kWh battery. The 1.5-litre petrol engine is there only to generate power for the batteries and to power the electric motors.

In terms of the lineup, the X-Trail e-Power is being offered in two variants, with the X-Trail Ti and Ti-L. The Ti comes fitted with 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive Matrix LED headlights with LED indicators, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, tri-zone climate control, 10.8-inch head-up display, wireless smartphone charging, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment system.

Stepping up to the range-topping X-Trail Ti-L adds quilted leather upholstery, hands-free boot lift, a heated steering wheel and rear seats, and an upgraded 10-speaker BOSE sound system. Nissan Australia managing director, Adam Peterson, said:

“The Nissan X-Trail e-Power with e-4ORCE isn’t an evolution of an ICE powertrain, it’s a true bridge to Nissan’s fully electrified BEVs, like the LEAF or Ariya, delivering an EV-like drive experience along with the confidence to travel as you need to.”

The new variants are on sale now with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2023 Nissan X-Trail Ti e-Power: $54,190

2023 Nissan X-Trail Ti-L e-Power: $57,190