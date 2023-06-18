Mahindra launches flagship XUV700 SUV at $36,990 drive-away

Mahindra has taken the wraps off its all-new flagship SUV, with the XUV700 hitting the road here in Australia in two variants, the cheapest of which is priced at $36,990 drive-away, with the range-topper priced at $39,990.

The XUV700 rides on a new platform from Mahindra, and has become a heavy-hitter in its home market of India, with 100,000 domestic sales to date.

Power for the XUV700 range comes supplied by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit producing 149kW/380Nm, sent to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic. Fuel economy figures stand at a claimed 8.3L/100km on a combined cycle.

For now, an all-wheel drive variant is unavailable, though Mahindra says there is a chance it could bring AWD XUV700s to Australia in the near future.

Underneath, the XUV700 receives a multi-link suspension setup with a stabiliser bar and frequency selective damping.

The cheapest member of the range, the AX7 comes riding on a set of 18-inch alloys, and receives LED head and taillights, leatherette upholstery, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof and a pair of 10.25-inch displays for the instrument cluster and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto-compatible infotainment system.

Standard safety equipment for the base model includes adaptive cruise control, AEB braking, lane departure alerts, Smart Pilot assist and lane keep assistance.

Stepping up to the range-topping AX7 L adds keyless entry, a wireless charging pad, surround-view camera, blind-spot monitoring and an upgraded 12-speaker SONY surround-sound system.

Colour options for the XUV700 range include Everest White, Electric Blue, Dazzling Silver, Red Rage and Midnight Black, while warranty terms cover seven years or 150,000km.

“The XUV700 has been engineered to cater to global markets and given its sensational success in the Indian market, we are confident that customers in Australia too will appreciate its class-leading attributes,” says Mahindra’s president, Veejay Nakra.