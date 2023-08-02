Peugeot’s 508 Plug-in Hybrid Sportswagon Lands in Showrooms with $82,915 Price Tag

Peugeot has announced the expansion of its plug-in hybrid (PHEV) range with the 508 Sportswagon PHEV now hitting showrooms with a price tag of $82,915 before on-roads.

The 508 Sportswagon joins its fellow plug-in hybrid sedan sibling, the 508 GT Fastback PHEV, with both offered here in Australia in a single, high-spec variant.

It comes powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder that pushes out 133kW of power and 300Nm of torque, paired with an electric motor producing 81kW/320Nm, with combined outputs standing at 165kW/360Nm.

Power is thrown to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, while the 11.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack adds 55km of all-electric driving to the mix.

It offers four driving modes, including an electric mode, hybrid mode, sports mode and a comfort mode that softens the adaptive suspension, with updated graphics for the i-cockpit that calculates power consumption, battery charge and fuel consumption.

The 508 Sportswagon PHEV measures in at 4750mm long, 2079mm wide, 1410mm high and has a wheelbase spanning 2800mm, with the boot measuring in at a healthy 530L, expanding to 1780L with the rear seats folded.

The 508 Sportswagon PHEV picks up a set of 18-inch two-tone alloys, as well as the iconic ‘cat-claw’ LED running lamps, LED headlights, a set of frameless doors and hybrid badges at the rear.

Inside the cabin, you’ll find Nappa leather upholstery with copper contrast stitching, a set of massaging, heated front seats, a wireless smartphone charger and four USB ports.

The features list includes keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, rear-view camera with a top-down view, as well as the 10-inch infotainment dispay with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, which is paired with a ten-speaker Focal sound system.

The list of active safety gear includes AEB with forward collision warnings, blind-spot detection, lane-departure alerts with lane-keep assistance, multi-collision braking and more.

Peugeot is packaging the 508 Sportswagon PHEV with a five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty, with eight-years of protection for the battery and high-voltage components.

“The 508 Sportswagon PHEV offers an enriched driving experience with an array of smart technology working to enhance performance and efficiency while retaining the French allure and dynamic style our 508 customers love,” says Peugeot’s Australian managing director, Kate Gillis.