2024 Range Rover Sport SV previewed, debuts May 31 (video)

The all-new Range Rover Sport SVR, now called the SV, is just around the corner, as the company prepares to launch the next-gen of what has to be one of the coolest SUVs on sale.

Land Rover has sent out a teaser video to build some excitement, showing various glimpses of the new model in prototype form. We get to hear it on track, too, blasting sideways around corners in the wet.

The clip also previews the big beast while being torture-tested in freezing conditions in Arjeplog, Sweden, as well as in hot and dry conditions on sand dunes. In other words, Land Rover wants us to know its engineers have put this thing through its paces to ensure it not only lives up to your standards, but also its own pedigree.

Specific details are yet to be unveiled. However, we know the new model will be based on JLR’s latest MLA-Flex platform which promises greater dynamics and stiffness, and it is set to be powered by BMW’s 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8.

Given than the outgoing SVR, featuring the outgoing AJ-based 5.0-litre supercharged V8, produced 423kW, we’d anticipate a much higher figure for the new model. In fact, Land Rover says the new version will be the “fastest, most dynamic and technologically advanced Range Rover Sport” ever.

It will no doubt come with various performance highlights such as eye-stretching brakes, bear-hugging sports seats inside, and a smattering of exterior garnishes and special touches to help separate it from the rest of the range.

A full debut is scheduled to take place on May 31. Click play below for a preview of what to expect.