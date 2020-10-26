BMW teams up with KITH fashion brand for M4 special edition

The new BMW M3 and M4 debuted just last month, but the Bavarian company has already prepared a special edition version called the M4 Competition x KITH. Production is limited to just 150 units, globally.

BMW teamed up with New York fashion brand KITH, and founder Ronnie Fieg – an avid BMW enthusiast – to come up with the special edition. It features a range of unique exterior enhancements, including a special carbon fibre roof design by KITH, special KITH badges, and even the BMW badge on the back features an additional ring in BMW M colours. This is the first time BMW has altered its badge for a special edition. KITH founder Ronnie Fieg spoke about the unique creation, saying:

“Some of my favourite memories from growing up are going to visit my grandfather and riding around in his BMWs in the 1980s. I remember he had an E21 320i and that his prized possession was an E30 M3. These moments in my life really shaped my passion for BMW, so working on this project with them has brought everything full circle.”

Buyers will be offered just three exterior colours, including Frozen Black, Frozen Brilliant White, and Frozen Dark Silver. All of these have a matt finish, and are inspired by the most popular colours of the original E30 M3 in its day. Teamed with these colour options are a set of M forged wheels in bi-colour Jet Black, measuring 19 inches on the front and 20 on the back.

Inside, the x KITH edition features the tri-colour M Carbon bucket seat option, with KITH lettering embossed into headrests and the centre console arm rest. KITH lettering is also featured on the illuminated door sill plates. Speaking about the special edition, BMW M CEO Mark Flasch said:

“The tie-up with Ronnie Fieg and KITH is a great opportunity for BMW M GmbH to bridge the gap between the original BMW M3 and our new BMW M4 Competition Coupé from the sixth generation of this iconic model range. It also allows us to spread the word to an exciting new target group. The streetwear scene is transforming from a cultural phenomenon to a global life attitude and is bringing a new and very distinct brand of exclusivity to many different areas.”

No changes or enhancements are made to the mechanical foundations. It is based on the new M4 Competition, which features a 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-six that produces 375kW and 650Nm. Matched up to the eight-speed auto, which comes as standard on the KITH edition, the M4 can sprint from 0-100km/h in a claimed 3.9 seconds and 0-200km/h in just 12.5 seconds.

The BMW M4 Competition x KITH edition went on sale online on Saturday, October 24. Prices in Australia start from $224,900 drive-away, with local deliveries scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021. The regular M3 and M4 are set to arrive in Australia during the first quarter.