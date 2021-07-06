BMW Australia confirms local details for 2022 4 Series Gran Coupe

July 6, 2021
BMW, Car News, Turbo

Buyers in the market for a sleek four-door coupe in Australia will be interested to hear the all-new 2022 4 Series Gran Coupe has been confirmed to arrive locally in the fourth quarter, with prices and lineup details announced today.

The new model is based on the latest CLAR-underpinned 4 Series, and is 143mm longer, 27mm wider, and 53mm taller than the previous model. The track widths have also grown 50mm at the front and 29mm at the back.

These changes in dimensions not only increase passenger space and ergonomics, but also improve the sports car’s footprint to help with agility and high-speed stability. A 2856mm wheelbase is 5mm longer than the 3 Series sedan, for example, which should provide some grand touring distinction.

BMW says the new model offers a low centre of gravity, while the front-to-rear weight distribution is “almost” 50:50. The new model features a bespoke suspension geometry as well, with unique mounting and tuning, including two-joint struts at the front and a five-link rear axle.

In Australia buyers will be offered three variants of the Gran Coupe, spanning from the 420i, 430i, and range-topping M440i xDrive. The two entry models feature a 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder producing 135kW/300Nm and 190kW/400Nm, respectively, while the top M440i uses a 3.0-litre turbo inline-six that develops 285kW/500Nm. Acceleration from 0-100km/h is claimed in 7.9, 6.2, and 4.7 seconds, respectively. Official Australian fuel economy figures are yet to be announced.

All three variants come with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touch-screen media interface, running BMW’s 7.0 operating system. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay come standard, along with head-up display, wireless phone charging, digital radio, and the full M Sport package with M Sport suspension.

As mentioned, the new model is set to arrive in Australia during the fourth quarter of this year. See below for the starting prices (excluding on-road costs), and further below for variant highlights:

2022 BMW 420i Gran Coupe: $75,900
2022 BMW 430i Gran Coupe: $83,900
2022 BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupe: $115,900

420i:

  • TwinPower Turbo 4-cylinder petrol engine
  • M Sport Package
  • M Sport Suspension
  • 19-inch M Light Alloy Wheels with Runflat tyres
  • Sport seats for driver and front passenger
  • Alcantara/Sensatec upholstery
  • 8-speed Steptronic Sports transmission w/ gearshift paddles
  • BMW Head-up Display
  • Driving Assistant
  • Parking Assistant incl. Reversing Assistant
  • LED headlights incl. High Beam Assistant
  • Automatic tailgate operation (Factory std)
  • Electric seat adjustment
  • Ambient light
  • Galvanic embellishers for controls
  • Storage compartment package
  • Through-loading system
  • Live Cockpit Professional
  • Connected Package Professional
  • Smartphone Integration
  • HiFi Loudspeaker System, 10 speakers
  • Wireless Charging
  • DAB+ digital radio

430i:

Over and above 420i features:

  • Adaptive M Suspension
  • Comfort Access System
  • M Sport Brakes
  • Driving Assistant Professional
  • Parking Assistant Plus
  • Leather ‘Vernasca’ Upholstery

M440i xDrive:

Over and above 430i features: 

  • M TwinPower Turbo 6-cylinder petrol engine
  • M Performance tuning and elements
  • xDrive
  • Lumbar Support
  • BMW Laserlight
  • harman/kardon surround sound system, 16 speakers
  • Instrument panel in Sensatec
  • Glass roof, electrical
  • 19-inch Cerium Grey M alloy wheels with performance tyres
  • M Sport Differential
  • Kidney Grille frame in Cerium Grey
  • Mirror Caps in Cerium Grey
  • Elongated rectangular tailpipes in Cerium Grey
