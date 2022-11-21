2023 LDV eT60 electric ute to be priced from $90,000 in Australia

Australia’s first fully electric ute, the LDV eT60, is also set to be one of the most expensive utes in its class, with insiders telling us that prices will start from around $90,000.

According to our sources, the eT60 will launch in Australia this week priced from around $90,000, or around $88,000 for ABN holders. As far as we know, LDV isn’t doing drive-away prices on its electric vehicles, mainly due to variances and complications with state incentives and so on.

At that price, it is $46,674 more expensive than the most expensive diesel LDV T60 Max Luxe. In fact, you’d have around $2652 leftover after buying two T60 Max Luxes. Obviously the technology in the eT60 is beyond what the T60 offers.

The eT60 is powered by an 88.5kWh battery that feeds an electric motor at the rear axle only. In other words, it is rear-wheel drive only. The motor develops up to 130kW and 310Nm. That’s down compared with the regular T60 that generates 160kW and 500Nm from its 2.0-litre turbo-diesel.

With a full battery the range is stamped at 330km with no load in the back. Speaking of which, the payload is apparently 1000kg, with a maximum towing capacity of 1000kg. Although, overseas the ratings are 750kg and 1500kg, respectively – we’ll wait for the official local announcement before locking anything in. Range figures could drop by around 50 per cent with these types of load on board.

In New Zealand, where the eT60 is already available, the electric ute offers up to 11kW of AC charging, taking around nine hours to go from 5-100 per cent. DC fast charging at up to 80kW takes around 45 minutes to go from 20-80 per cent.

Official details are set to be announced this week. The eT60 will be joined by the MiFA 9 fully electric people-mover (MPV) late this year or early in 2023. We understand it will be priced from around $110,000, offering a range of over 400km from a 90kWh battery, feeding a 180kW electric motor.