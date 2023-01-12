Bentley sets yearly global sales record in 2022, up 4%

Bentley has managed to break a major global sales milestone for the first time in its 104-year history, delivering 15,174 vehicles in a very successful 2022, largely driven by its Bentayga SUV. This follows a stellar first half in 2022 as well.

All up, sales of Bentley vehicles around the world increased 4.0 per cent over 2021, which was also a record-breaking year, with the latest effort taking the company over the 15,000-unit milestone for the first time ever.

To give you an idea of just how transformative the Bentayga SUV has been to Bentley’s bottom line, last year, 42 per cent of buyers flocked to the Bentayga over any other model, with the 6373 deliveries marking its strongest year yet.

The SUV trend was reflected by one of Bentley’s main competitors, Rolls-Royce, who posted a record-setting year of sales in 2022 as well, after the company delivered more than 9000 vehicles for the first-time in its history, with the Cullinan SUV taking the cake as the best-selling ‘Rolls.

The Continental GT and GT Convertible remain Bentley’s second-most popular vehicle in the lineup, accounting for 30 per cent of sales, followed by the Flying Spur with 4552 units delivered, amounting to a 28 per cent share.

Bentley also says that sales of its Flying Spur Hybrid have totaled a 30 per cent share of the model mix, while the UK has a particular appetite for the hybrid variant, with two-thirds of Flying Spurs sold in the UK receiving a hybrid powertrain.

The Americas remain Bentley’s single-largest market with a 28 per cent share of all deliveries, followed closely by China, Hong Kong and Macau with 24 per cent, and the European market snapping up 19 per cent of Bentley’s vehicles. Adrian Hallmark, Bentley Motors’ chairman and CEO, said:

“In what was another year of unpredictability, the business overcame significant headwinds and demonstrated great resilience to deliver the third consecutive record sales year… The reaction to the market introduction of our hybrid models, Flying Spur joining Bentayga last year, demonstrate the path the luxury sector is heading, and we are positioned firmly at the forefront.”

Here in Australia, Bentley sales reached 203 units, which was down 7.3 per cent on the previous year. The best-selling model was the Bentayga, accounting for 101 units, followed by the Continental with 82 units, and then the Flying Spur with 20 units, according to VFACTS new vehicle registration figures.