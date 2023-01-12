2023 Suzuki Jimny 5-door long wheelbase revealed, confirmed for Australia

After numerous rumours and spy shots, Suzuki has finally confirmed and indeed unveiled the long wheelbase Jimny 5-door. It made its debut at the Auto Expo 2023 in India this week, and it has been confirmed to go on sale in Australia later this year.

The latest Suzuki Jimny has been a sales hit, often taking in more orders than supply can fulfil. During 2022, Jimny sales reached 5697 units in Australia, giving it 10.8 market share and enough for fifth place in the very demanding small SUV segment.

This new 5-door version will no doubt continue the success, offering more rear seat space and likely more boot space. Suzuki hasn’t highlighted the main details but says it developed a special rear seat and trim to coincide with the extra room.

The new version is expected to offer a similar level of off-road performance as the three-door, with excellent front and rear departure angles carrying over. Only the break-over angle is likely to impact clearance and sheer capability, but even so the regular Jimny is already a plucky and hugely impressive off-roader.

Suzuki says the 5-door stands at 3985mm long, 1645mm wide, and 1720mm tall, while riding on a 2590mm wheelbase. Compared with the current Aussie-spec 3-door, the 5-door is 505mm longer overall, with 340mm added to the wheelbase. The width is the same but there is 5mm of extra height.

So far only Indian market specifications have been confirmed, with details of a 1.5-litre petrol four-cylinder mated to either a five-speed manual or four-speed auto on the table. In Australia the package develops 75kW and 130Nm in the three-door.

Full details and local prices are expected to be announced in the coming months. Given the regular three-door GLX starts from $29,990 for the manual, we’d anticipate a starting price of about $35,000 or more for the equivalent 5-door.