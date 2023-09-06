Novitec’s Ferrari 812 Competizione Comes with a Gold-Plated Exhaust

No stranger to making supercars even more ridiculous, Novitec has taken the wraps off their treatment for the 812 Competizione that adds some substantial power upgrades and a gold-plated exhaust system because, why not?

Not content with the Ferrari 812 Competizione’s stock 610kW/691Nm power outputs, Novitec got to work extracting an additional 27kW/20Nm from the 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12.

The end result is combined power outputs of 637kW/711Nm, with peak power figures hit at a stratospheric 9250rpm, just shy of the 9500rpm red line, meaning this pony is built to be stretched out to the limit.

Novitec says its treatment for the 812 has resulted in 0-100km/h times of 2.85 seconds, a sprint to 200km/h in 7.5 seconds and a top speed of 340km/h.

Power upgrades have been matched with a brand new, high-performance exhaust system that comes coated in gold, with the option of adaptive valves to keep things (relatively) street legal.

It comes riding on a set of 22-inch forged wheels courtesy of Vossen, while underneath Novitec has swapped out Ferrari’s suspension hardware in favour of a set of in-house springs that lower the ride height by 25mm, with a hydraulic lift kid that raises the nose by 40mm.

Inside, tweaks to the cabin are limited only by a buyer’s imagination, with Novitec happy to make any changes “meticulously tailored to the wishes of the vehicle owner.”

Prices for Novitec’s gold-plated treatment for the 812 Competizione aren’t specified, though you’ll have to supply your own donor car, because Ferrari has allocated each and every 1598 units of the 812’s production run.