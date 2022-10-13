2023 Mazda CX-60: PHEV & inline-6 engines confirmed for Australia

Some more details of the all-new Mazda CX-60 have been confirmed for Australia today, including specifications on the all-hybrid lineup including new inline-six engines.

The CX-60 is part of a new fleet of SUVs that Mazda is introducing globally, alongside the CX-70, CX-80, and CX-90, some of which will only be available in select markets. The CX-60 will enter the Aussie market as a slightly bigger and more premium alternative to the CX-5 and CX-8, but not quite a big as the CX9.

Three powertrain options have now been confirmed. Kicking off the lineup is a 2.5-litre four-cylinder paired with a 100kW electric motor, running with a 17.8kWh battery. This is a full plug-in hybrid package, producing a combined 241kW and 500Nm. It’ll be the most powerful road car powertrain the company has ever offered.

Also joining the range is the highly-anticipated new 3.3-litre turbocharged inline-six, in petrol and diesel forms. The diesel develops 187kW at 3750rpm and 550Nm between 1500-2400rpm, while the petrol develops 209kW between 5000-6000rpm and 450Nm between 2000-3500rpm.

Both of these feature Mazda’s M Hybrid Boost technology, which is the company’s new mild-hybrid system. Using a fresh eight-speed automatic, the engines feature an integrated starter-generator to assist with economy. From there, all power is sent to an i-Activ all-wheel drive system.

Mazda also confirms the CX-60 will be presented in three trim levels in Australia, running from the Evolve, GT to the flagship Azami. All will come with a comprehensive list of standard features, including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a powered tailgate, wireless phone charger, and advanced keyless entry.

The local arm says it has already received over 14,500 expressions of interest from potential customers in Australia, which suggests it could be quite a popular model line for the brand and for its market segment. Mazda Australia managing director, Vinesh Bhindi, said:

“The CX-60 represents a whole new chapter for Mazda and introduces a series of firsts for the brand: an all-new platform; full plug-in hybrid technology; rear-biased all-wheel drive and state-of-the-art longitudinal powerplants.”

Mazda says it will announce further details and prices during the fourth quarter of this year, ahead of market entry in the first half of 2023.