2023 Fiat 500e electric hatch confirmed for Australia, priced from $52,500

There’s a brand-new Fiat 500 in town, and it’s the company’s first ever battery-electric hatch, called the 500e. It has been confirmed to go on sale in Australia later this year.

Set for a mid-year release, the Fiat 500e will be introduced to the Australian market in a single, high-spec variant known as the ‘La Prima’ which will be priced from $52,500 (before on-road costs).

The Fiat 500e comes fitted with a 42kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is propelled by a single electric motor producing 87kW and 220Nm, offering a 0-100km/h sprint time of 9.0 seconds.

The battery can be DC fast-charged at up to 85kW, bringing the pack from 0-80 per cent in 35 minutes, while the European range figures stand at 311km per charge.

Fiat’s single variant here in Australia will come fitted with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and daytime running lamps, a panoramic sunroof, eco-leather upholstery with heated seats, climate control, keyless entry, wireless charging pad, 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment system with digital radio and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety gear for the 500e includes a level 2 autonomous driving system, a rear-view camera with front and rear parking sensors, AEB, blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control.

Colour options for the 500e include a choice of Celestial Blue, Ice White, Mineral Grey, Ocean Green, Onyx Black, and Rose Gold.

Fiat says we can expect to see the first 500e units touching down in Australia during the middle of this year.