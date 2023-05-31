Aston Martin DB12 debuts with 500kW V8 powerplant

A week or so after teasing us, Aston Martin has finally peeled back the wrapper on yet another jaw-dropping creation with the DB12, ahead of deliveries kicking off later this year.

Described as a ‘new era’ for Aston’s sports cars, the DB12 boasts four fewer cylinders than its predecessor, though power from the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 remains immense at 500kW and 800Nm.

That’s a 34 per cent increase in torque over the outgoing DB11, which has helped to shave its 0-100km/h sprint down to 3.5 seconds, while the DB12’s top speed stands at 325km/h.

Technical highlights under the swooping bonnet include a set of larger turbos, a redesigned cooling system and an auxiliary oil cooler, while the aluminium platform itself is 7 per cent stiffer.

Power is thrown to the rear wheels via an eight-speed transmission, with the rear axle receiving an electronic rear differential, joined by a set of stiffer anti-roll bars and a new set of adaptive dampers.

Stopping power for the DB12 comes supplied by a set of 400mm front, 360mm rear cast-iron discs as standard, while there’s also carbon ceramic discs that save 27kg available as an option.

The DB12’s 21-inch forged alloys are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 5 S tyres measuring 275/35 on the front and 312/30 on the rear, with a compound made specifically for the DB12.

Inside, the cabin features the usual lashings of leather upholstery and carbon wrapping its way up a large centre console, while the redesigned steering wheel looks to be inspired by a close partner, the Mercedes-AMG GT.

The DB12 comes fitted with Aston’s first-ever in-house infotainment system, with a 10.25-inch display sitting atop the centre console, while the driver picks up a digital instrument cluster.

Aston Martin says it is weary of having too many controls via the infotainment system, which means that there’s still a healthy range of physical buttons for the climate control, drive modes and the active exhaust surrounding the gear dial.

Aston’s operating system is fitted with over-the-air update tech for software upgrades and diagnostics, with a three-year subscription to Aston’s connected services app.

The first deliveries of the DB12 will commence in the third-quarter of this year, with Australian pricing set to be revealed closer to its launch. Aston Martin’s chief technology officer, Roberto Fedeli, said:

“DB12 is a statement car. One that asserts Aston Martin’s position as a leader in performance, dynamics, engineering and technology. We have pushed every aspect of this car to be best-in-class… the result is more power and performance than its rivals.”