Aston Martin DB12 debuts with 500kW V8 powerplant

Alexi Falson

A week or so after teasing us, Aston Martin has finally peeled back the wrapper on yet another jaw-dropping creation with the DB12, ahead of deliveries kicking off later this year.

Described as a ‘new era’ for Aston’s sports cars, the DB12 boasts four fewer cylinders than its predecessor, though power from the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 remains immense at 500kW and 800Nm.

That’s a 34 per cent increase in torque over the outgoing DB11, which has helped to shave its 0-100km/h sprint down to 3.5 seconds, while the DB12’s top speed stands at 325km/h.

Technical highlights under the swooping bonnet include a set of larger turbos, a redesigned cooling system and an auxiliary oil cooler, while the aluminium platform itself is 7 per cent stiffer.

Power is thrown to the rear wheels via an eight-speed transmission, with the rear axle receiving an electronic rear differential, joined by a set of stiffer anti-roll bars and a new set of adaptive dampers.

Stopping power for the DB12 comes supplied by a set of 400mm front, 360mm rear cast-iron discs as standard, while there’s also carbon ceramic discs that save 27kg available as an option.

The DB12’s 21-inch forged alloys are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 5 S tyres measuring 275/35 on the front and 312/30 on the rear, with a compound made specifically for the DB12.

Inside, the cabin features the usual lashings of leather upholstery and carbon wrapping its way up a large centre console, while the redesigned steering wheel looks to be inspired by a close partner, the Mercedes-AMG GT.

The DB12 comes fitted with Aston’s first-ever in-house infotainment system, with a 10.25-inch display sitting atop the centre console, while the driver picks up a digital instrument cluster.

Aston Martin says it is weary of having too many controls via the infotainment system, which means that there’s still a healthy range of physical buttons for the climate control, drive modes and the active exhaust surrounding the gear dial.

Aston’s operating system is fitted with over-the-air update tech for software upgrades and diagnostics, with a three-year subscription to Aston’s connected services app.

The first deliveries of the DB12 will commence in the third-quarter of this year, with Australian pricing set to be revealed closer to its launch. Aston Martin’s chief technology officer, Roberto Fedeli, said:

“DB12 is a statement car. One that asserts Aston Martin’s position as a leader in performance, dynamics, engineering and technology. We have pushed every aspect of this car to be best-in-class… the result is more power and performance than its rivals.”

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

