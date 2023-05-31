GMSV Corvette recalled in Australia for breaking noise limits

GMSV is recalling more than 100 examples of the Chevrolet Corvette after the stock exhaust system was deemed far too naughty for Australian road compliance.

The government’s recall notice states that 106 units of the MY22 Corvette are implicated in the recall which was issued last week.

According to the government, the Corvette is in breach of noise limits, which states that “due to a manufacturing defect, the drive-by exhaust noise exceeds the limit defined under Australian Design Rule 83/00”.

This is a hazard, according to the government, due to the fact that “noise generated by motor vehicles, motorcycles and mopeds in order to limit the contribution of motor traffic community noise”.

Owners of the 106 Corvettes involved in the recall are urged to head into a GMSV dealership and receive an updated engine control module that should keep exhaust noise under the ADR 83/00 threshold.