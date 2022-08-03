Lamborghini posts record first-half global sales, 3 new model confirmed

The good news keeps on coming for Lamborghini after the company posted its best-ever results for the first half of 2022, with a significant bump in deliveries and a massive jump in operating profit signalling good things ahead for the raging bull.

All up, Lamborghini delivered 5090 new vehicles globally in the first half, ending June, 2022, marking a 4.9 per cent increase over the same time last year.

This led to an increase in Lamborghini’s turnover of 1.33 billion euros, up 30.6 per cent over the same point in 2021, while Lamborghini’s operating profit jumped 69.6 per cent to 425 million euros.

Lamborghini says the positive results were driven by a mix of the increased deliveries, favourable exchange rates, and owners opting for highly-customised creations via Lambo’s Personam suite.

On that note, the Urus SUV is by-far Lamborghini’s best-seller with just under a two-thirds share of sales (61 per cent), while the Huracan and Aventador made up the other 39 per cent.

In terms of individual markets, the USA remains the hungriest for Lamborghini’s vehicles, with 1521 units delivered, followed by China with 576 deliveries, Germany with 468, the UK with 440 and the Middle east with 282 deliveries.

Moving into the second-half of the year, it’s more than likely that Lamborghini will be posting another set of record-breaking figures thanks to the fact that its order book is completely full for 2023 production. Lamborghini CEO, Stephan Winkelmann, said:

“We have come to the end of an exceptional first half of the year, despite ongoing uncertainty caused by the geopolitical situation. The outlook is equally positive, with orders taken already covering the whole of 2023 production.”

Lamborghini also says that it will be making three new product announcements kicking off as soon as this month, which will involve two new variants of the Urus and one special edition Huracan. Lamborghini said: “Starting in August, there will be three new product announcements this year: two regarding Urus and one Huracan.”