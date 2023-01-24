Alpina debuts its most powerful model yet with 466kW B5 GT

BMW tuning specialists and manufacturer (set to be owned by BMW), Alpina, has released its limited-edition take on the BMW 5 Series sedan and wagon, with the B5 GT. It boasts the company’s most powerful engine it has ever made for a road car.

Alpina has been busy under the bonnet fitting the 5 Series with a new air intake system, updated software and increased boost pressure for the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8, so it now produces 466kW and 850Nm; 76kW and 100Nm more than the stock BMW unit from the M550i.

That puts it right on par with the BMW M5 CS, which was the most powerful BMW production car at the time of its 2021 reveal. Alpina says that, in sedan form, the B5 GT sprints from 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds, with the wagon taking 3.6 seconds. The sedan is happy to scream its way up to 330km/h, while the wagon is limited to 322km/h.

Power remains thrown to the wheels via an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, with stopping power supplied by a set of four-piston Brembo calipers clamping onto 393mm front and 398mm rear brake discs behind the 20-inch forged wheels.

Underneath, the B5 GT has picked up a set of adaptive dampers with stiffer springs over its 5 Series sibling, with some reinforcements for the front end and a slight reduction in ride height to keep the centre of gravity as low as possible.

Inside, the B5 GT features Nappa leather upholstery as standard, with a long list of extras that include walnut wood and carbon fibre highlights, while a bespoke build plate is fitted to the transmission tunnel of each of the 250 units Alpina has confirmed for production.

Prices for the B5 GT stand at 145,500 euros for the sedan and from 148,500 euros for the wagon variant, with deliveries expected to commence in July.