Ferrari Maranello, Modena museums reopen following coronavirus closures

May 19, 2020
Ferrari’s iconic museums in Maranello and Modena, in northern Italy, have reopened this week following closures brought in by the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

The museums were opened to the public for the first time since closing on February 24 in compliance with the local Region of Emilia-Romagna emergency healthcare guidelines. Now, following Italian government regulations, the Ferrari Museum in Maranello and the Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena are open to visitors once again.

Special measures have been put in place to ensure the health and safety of staff and visitors so everyone can enjoy the current “Ferrari at 24 Heures du Mans”, “Hypercars” and “Grand Tour” exhibitions. For example, at the entrance to these venues all visitors are scanned for temperature, while mask wearing is compulsory except for children under the age of six. Masks are provided free of charge.

There’s also horizontal floor markings to outline social distancing measures, and there is a limit on the number of visitors the venues can host at any one time. Fans can book specific time slots and tickets are available online to minimise contact.

As a special thank you to frontline medical staff and healthcare workers Ferrari is also offering free access to the museums for the remainder of 2020. Discounts are also available for their family members until the end of the year.

