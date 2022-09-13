2023 Citroen C5 X specs confirmed for Australia, arrives Q4 2022

The all-new 2023 Citroen C5 X will arrive in Australia during the fourth quarter of this year, boasting suave French design in a large touring package. Could this be a sign of Citroen going back to its roots?

Citroen has a long history of, and is perhaps most renowned for, large touring vehicles. Think along the lines of models such as the DS, DX and even the SM. Well, the new C5 X is set to rekindle some of that spirit. However, we don’t think the iconic hydropneumatic suspension will be returning any time soon.

Just one variant of the new model is set to arrive in Australia. Citroen calls it a “highly specified” single variant, packed with all of the latest and greatest that the brand has to offer. Some of the confirmed highlights include a glass sunroof, Advanced Comfort seats, and a comprehensive 12-inch touch-screen media interface.

Power will come from a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder PureTech engine that produces 133kW and 250Nm. It’s paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission with front-wheel drive. Overseas, this powertrain package offers a 0-100km/h time of 8.1 seconds.

A 165kW plug-in hybrid is also available overseas and is being evaluated for Australia. It’s the same package we’ve already seen in the Peugeot 508 PHEV, and it offers a 0-100km/h sprint time of 7.8 seconds in overseas form. Speaking about the new model in a statement handed out today, Kate Gillis, Citroen Australia’s MD, said:

“It is with great excitement and anticipation that we can announce further details on the C5 X today. We are looking forward to presenting this remarkable Citroën offering locally at launch next quarter, where we hope that what is such a versatile and distinct model will truly resonate with customers looking for the best of several body shapes, without compromise.”

The C5 X is scheduled to arrive in Australian dealerships in the fourth quarter of this year. Finer details and specs – and prices – will be announced closer to its arrival.