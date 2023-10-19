Nissan Qashqai e-Power Hybrid Arriving Q1, 2024, Priced at $51,590

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Nissan has confirmed that the range-topping Qashqai e-Power hybrid will be arriving in the first quarter of 2024, with prices standing at $51,590 before on-road costs.

While the latest-gen Qashqai has been on sale here since mid-2022, Nissan held back on introducing the e-Power hybrid range-topper too early, amping up excitement for its launch in the early stages of 2024. When it arrives, the Qashqai e-Power, offered solely in flagship Ti trim, will come powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol unit pushing out 116kW of power paired with a 140kW electric motor with similar dimensions and outputs to that of the Nissan Leaf.

The petrol engine acts solely as a generator, with juice thrown into an inverter to the 2.3kWh battery pack, or the electric motor directly. Nissan says combined outputs for the Qashqai e-POWER Ti stand at 140kW of power and 330Nm of torque.

Nissan’s variable compression ratios stretch from 8:1 up to 14:1, with low power demand scenarios like cruising at a constant speed with healthy battery charge prompting a higher compression ratio for optimal consumption and emissions.

In higher demand situations, the petrol unit switches to a lower compression ratio to maximise power outputs that charge the battery pack or power the electric motor directly. The Qashqai e-Power picks up Nissan’s adjustable regenerative braking system with one-pedal driving on offer, with can be ramped up to 0.2g – enough to turn on the brake lights – while lifting off the throttle.

Over the previous flagship Qashqai Ti, the Qashqai e-Power Ti picks up an upgrade front grille, e-Power badging around the bodywork, active noise cancellation, the e-Padal step and regenerative brake package, and vehicle sounds to alert pedestrians.

It picks up all the fruit added to the Qashqai Ti, including quilted leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, hands-free boot lift, power-adjustable and massaging seats, as well as a 10.8-inch head-up display and 10-speaker Bose sound system.

Prices for the Qashqai range can be found below.

Qashqai ST: $33,890

Qashqai ST+: $37,890

Qashqai ST-L: $42,190

Qashqai Ti: $47,390

Qashqai e-POWER Ti: $51,590