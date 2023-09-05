Jeep Confirms 2024 Australian Arrival for Compass 4xe PHEV and e-Hybrid

Jeep has confirmed that a new member of its 4xe lineup will be launching here in Australia next year, with a 2024 arrival confirmed for the Compass 4xe and the Compass e-Hybrid.

News of the 4xe’s arrival comes after Jeep’s reveal of the battery-electric Avenger and the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid, the latter of which boasts healthy power outputs of 280kW/637Nm from its clever plug-in hybrid powertrain.

For its smaller sibling, the Compass, Jeep is planning on two variants here in Australia, headlined by the Compass 4xe plug-in hybrid and a more price-accessible e-hybrid that will replace current Compass powertrain options.

In its release, Jeep failed to mention any specifics of its plug-in hybrid powertrain, other than the fact the 4xe can travel up to 50km on electric power alone, while lending itself to added off-road abilities thanks to an instantaneous boost in torque.

The 4xe will come packaged with a regenerative braking and ‘e-boosting’ system that delivers an instant boost in torque to the wheels.

The 4xe offers also an e-launch system, which starts the vehicle with the electric motor alone, as well as e-creeping which replicates lifting your foot off the brake in a conventional automatic.

Jeep says that it will offer up more details, including pricing and specification information of the upcoming Compass 4xe and e-hybrid closer to its official launch here in Australia in 2024.

For those looking for a battery-electric compact SUV from Jeep, the Avenger is set to arrive in the second-half of 2024 with a single electric motor pushing out 115kW/260Nm.

Juice for the Avenger comes supplied by a 54kWh battery pack that offers up to 400km of range on the WLTP test cycle.