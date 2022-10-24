Alfa Romeo announces ‘Classiche’ heritage program

Good news for any Alfa owners struggling with their Alfa Romeo rebuild project, as the company announces a new ‘Classiche’ heritage program that will offer everything from repairs, restorations, and certificates of authenticity.

Alfa’s Classiche heritage program has been launched as an off-shoot of parent company’s Stellantis Heritage Department, with owners able to log onto the website for a certificate of origin, as well as a certificate of authenticity from the company.

In the process of obtaining a certificate of authenticity, the vehicle is carefully inspected by Alfa Romeo either in Turin, Italy, or at the customer’s home.

A certificate of origin allows owners to submit their chassis number, which takes a look at Alfa’s production register and provides a certificate for the year of production, model specification, engine serial number and the original specification of the vehicle.

Finally, and perhaps most significantly, Alfa Romeo is also offering owners the chance to get their vehicle problems diagnosed and fixed by an in-house team of specialists, with everything from mechanicals to aesthetics offered under the heritage program. CEO, Jean Philippe-Imparato, explains:

“While planning for the future, our heritage is always our main source of inspiration. The Alfa Romeo heritage programme aims to enhance our historic automotive heritage by certifying the authenticity of vintage Alfa Romeos and giving new life to marvellous examples that still captivate and excite car enthusiasts around the world.”