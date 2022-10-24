Novitec extracts 816kW from Ferrari SF90 Spider with latest kit

In case you thought the Ferrari SF90 was a little too boring for your liking, the madmen over at Novitec have released a new performance kit that launches power outputs even further into the stratosphere.

As a reminder, the stock Ferrari SF90 Spider produces 735kW of power and 800Nm of torque from its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 hybrid unit with three electric motors, which results in a 2.5-second sprint from 0-100km/h.

With the help of Novitec’s latest performance hardware for the SF90, you’ll gain an extra 80kW of power that brings its total output to 816kW, bringing the 0-100km/h sprint to just 2.4 seconds, and a top speed increase to 340km/h.

To make the power hike possible Novitec worked away at new engine mapping and installed a new high-performance exhaust system with metal catalysts, which retains active valves.

As per usual, Novitec has gone to town with the styling package, too, with the SF90 Spider gaining a new set of 21-inch forged alloy wheels from wheel specialists, Vossen, wrapped in 255/30 front and 325/25 rear rubber, as well as a new bodykit.

Novitec says its aero package for the SF90 is made entirely from carbon fibre, and replaces the stock front splitter with a new spoiler, a new rear wing design and a brand new rear diffuser for high-speed downforce.

In terms of the interior design, the sky is the limit, according to Novitec, who is happy to upholster the seats and dash in any shade of Alcantara you can think of – and afford.