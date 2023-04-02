2024 Porsche Cayenne interior revealed with 3 digital screens

Porsche has unveiled its next-generation interior for the incoming 2024 Cayenne large SUV, ahead of its global debut later this month.

Engineers have been busy putting prototypes through their paces in various parts of the world to torture test the new model, as we saw back in February. But while that was happening, the technology team was working away on a new digital interface for the new model.

Similar to what we saw on the Taycan, the 2024 Cayenne will be available with three digital screens running across the dash, including an optional passenger display measuring 10.9 inches. It gives the passenger the opportunity to take control of apps such as the sat-nav and media, reducing driver distraction.

In the centre of the dash is Porsche’s latest 12.3-inch Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system, offering various in-built apps and the ability to mirror smartphone apps via Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. The screen also includes Spotify and Apple Music.

Down below the main touch-screen is a new climate control panel. It is showcased on an elegant glass surface with touch recognition and haptic feedback ensuring easy use while on the go. There’s also good-old mechanical switchgear, which is nice to see, so users can quickly control things such as air-condition and volume.

Perhaps the star of the interior is the new 12.6-inch curved digital gauge cluster. Again, similar to what we first saw on the Taycan, the new display offers seven different view themes, and can even provide views for the Night Vision Assist system or 3D driving assist information. The rev counter sits in the middle as per Porsche tradition.

Other new features for the 2024 Cayenne interior include a lovely three-spoke sports steering wheel, derived from the 911 steering wheel, a relocated gear selector to the side of the steering wheel on the dash, and a redesigned centre console offering more space.

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne will be unveiled to the world at 2023 Auto Shanghai on April 18. Australian sales are expected to start later this year.