2024 Nissan Z ‘Nismo’ variant spotted testing in California

Nismo fans rejoice as Nissan has been spotted testing out what appears to be a Nismo version of the new Nissan Z, near Nismo skunkworks over in California.

Wearing camouflage top-to-bottom, it’s hard to make out exactly what Nissan has up its sleeve in terms of the styling package, although we have noticed a front splitter that sits lower down than the regular Z, as well as a slightly tweaked front bumper bar and intake design.

The rear end looks to have been widened at the wheel arches, judging by these prototype spy images which have circled on social media, with a more prominent rear spoiler and a set of dual exhausts over the standard Z.

It’s expected the new Nissan Z Nismo will come powered by the same 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6, codenamed the VR30, offering some level of power and torque upgrade over the current 298kW and 475Nm outputs.

We reported earlier this year that Nissan’s former chief of the GT-R’s development, Hiroshi Tamura, said that a Nissan Z convertible could be on the cards if there is enough customer demand, adding that a Nismo variant would be more likely.

This news comes after whispers that Nismo’s take on the latest-generation Z was set for a January reveal, but that might be a little premature. However, a debut some time in 2023 might be on the cards for the upcoming performance variant.