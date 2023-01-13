2024 Nissan GT-R ‘R35’ revealed, longest-running generation yet

Nissan has unveiled yet another model year update for the now-legendary R35 GT-R, the 2024 model, making it the longest-running generation in the badge’s history.

The R35 shape GT-R first debuted way back in 2007 and then hit the market in 2008. Since then there have been various updates and facelifts along the way, some minor and some more substantial. Before the R35 came along the longest-running generation was the R32 GT-R, in production from 1989-1994.

We’re not sure why Nissan is happy to keep pushing this old model along. Perhaps the higher-ups at Nissan are not interested in providing the investment and funds to bring in the next-generation R36 sooner? Although, an all-new model is coming.

Anyway, we’re mainly annoyed because Australia will, unfortunately, not be welcoming this MY2024 update due to ADR rules which cancelled out the R35 in 2021. Instead, the MY24 will be sold in Japan and other overseas markets only.

The front end introduces a neat update with smoothed-over front corners, new cluster lights, and a fresh grille section. The flagship Nismo variant also features an adapted aero kit with a deep front spoiler, new multi-spoke wheels, and big wing at the back.

Nissan says it will be offering eight variants of the new model, running from the Pure edition, Black edition, Premium edition, Premium T-Spec (new), Track edition, Track T-Spec, and Nismo and Nismo Special edition.

These are all powered by the same 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6 as before, only the Nismo and Nismo Special receive various tweaks and extra tuning compared with the regular line, as before. Output remains at 419kW and 637Nm for the regular models, and 441kW and 652Nm for the Nismo duo.

The updated models will hit the market in the northern spring (second quarter), with the Nismo models to join around mid-2023.