Maserati Reveals Track-Only MCXtrema ‘Racing Beast’ with 536kW/730Nm

Maserati has taken the wraps off its latest track-only special, the MCXtrema, which marks an important return to the world of track cars for the Trident brand.

Limited to just 62 units in total, the MCXtrema is effectively a hyped-up take on the standard MC20 that doesn’t have to go through the same red tape as a road car, or even homologation for racing.

It comes riding on the same platform as the MC20, though Maserati’s track-muncher comes powered by a highly revised take of the 3.0-litre V6 ‘Netuno’ engine, which now produces 536kW of power and 730Nm in total.

Over the standard MC20, the MCXtrema has picked up an upgraded set of turbochargers, bespoke exhaust system, and a six-speed sequential transmission with a limited-slip differential.

On the styling and aerodynamic front, there’s a brand new front splitter, a massive adjustable rear wing with a more aggressive diffuser, and a split rooftop air intake system.

The suspension arms underneath has been constructed from billet aluminium, paired with four-way adjustable Ohlins dampers and a set of upgraded anti-roll bars, with the MCXtrema riding a set of 18-inch rims with centre-lock caps.

Inside, the MCXtrema’s cabin has been stripped out of the luxuries you’ll find in the MC20 road car in the name of weight savings.

Instead, it picks up a driver-focussed cabin fitted with fixed bucket seats and a six-point race harness, an FIA-approved roll cage, sports steering wheel and the optional extra of a passenger’s seat if you’d like to terrify your significant other.

Maserati says that of its 62-unit production run, around half of that amount will find themselves on American circuits, with the remainder split between Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific; it’s yet to be known whether we’ll see one gracing track days here in Australia.

“Maserati MCXtrema was created with the aim of offering an incredibly exclusive product that can set a new paradigm for our track cars,” says Maserati’s CEO, Davide Grasso.

“The project is dedicated to a selected clientele who are particularly attentive to distinctive details, ranging from the most refined and innovative design to exceptional performance, the MCXtrema embodies the sporting spirit typical of Maserati’s DNA.”