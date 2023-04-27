2024 BMW 5 Series & i5 to debut automated lane change tech, i5 M60 confirmed

BMW has sent out another teaser for its 8th-generation 2024 5 Series and i5 fully electric model, this time showing us an i5 prototype undergoing testing on the road and track.

The new 5 Series will be accompanied by a fully electric model this time around. Similar to the way the new 7 Series was launched with the i7, the i5 will come in M Performance form as well, badged the i5 M60 xDrive.

BMW is yet to confirm the full specs but says the M60 version will offer a power consumption rate of 17.9-21.2kWh/100km. It’ll come with Adaptive Suspension Professional, too. This ride control system will be optional on the eDrive40 entry model. The entry model offers a consumption rate of 16-19.7kWh/100km.

Making its debut with the new model is BMW’s ninth-generation Vertical Dynamics Management system. This is essentially the car’s main suspension control system, monitoring everything from wheel speeds, yaw rate, steering and acceleration to ensure ideal damping. BMW says:

“The system no longer calculates the required damping forces using mathematical models, but instead favours physical calculation of data on the current driving condition. This ensures clearly defined body control and precise suspension response in every driving situation.”

In a world first, BMW is introducing an automated lane change function with the new 5 Series as well. This uses the on-board driver monitoring system, which is designed to monitor the driver’s condition, but it is now able to change lanes via eye activation.

The car features high-res cameras and precision radar sensors to keep an eye on moving traffic, so all the driver needs to do is look at an exterior mirror to prompt the car to activate a lane change, including taking control of the steering. Conventional indicator stalks remain as well.

BMW says for over a year now its engineers have been testing prototypes of the i5 in all conditions, including in freezing snowy climates, country roads, city driving, and a few test tracks around the world. Testing is being conducted to ensure the heating and cooling systems function as intended to support the drive system and battery, as well as the interior.

Despite a focus on moving to electric propulsion, or at least the introduction of more EVs, BMW says it will continue to offer customers a choice between classic combustion engines, plug-in hybrids and fully electric systems with the 2024 5 Series. Details on the petrol and diesel lineups are yet to be confirmed.

Production of the new model will take place at BMW’s Dingolfing plant in Bavaria, Germany, commencing in the northern summer (Aussie winter). Market launch on a global level is scheduled for October.