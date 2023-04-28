Car News Electric Peugeot SUV Videos

Peugeot e-2008 now available for pre-order in Australia, arrives Q3

Peugeot is now taking pre-orders for its first fully electric SUV in Australia, the e-2008. Prices start from $59,990 (excluding on-road costs).

The e-2008 is based on the stylish little 2008, obviously. However, it’s powered exclusively by an electric motor system and battery. More specifically, a 50kWh battery that supplies power to a front-mounted e-motor that develops 100kW and 260Nm.

With a full charge, the e-2008 offers a range of 328km on the WLTP test cycle. That’s not bad considering its nearest rival, the Mazda MX-30 Electric, offers a range of just 200km. The Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro, in the same class, offer well over 450km, however.

When it comes time to recharge, the e-2008 can be topped up from 0-80 per cent using a DC 100kW fast charger in about 30 minutes. Users can also expect 0-100 per cent charge in about 7.5 hours using a 7kW AC wallbox.

The new model is being launched as a single trim line, coming standard with Peugeot’s latest i-Cockpit touch-screen interface with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with chrome and gloss black exterior highlights, keyless entry and start, and LED ‘triple-claw’ taillights.

Peugeot Australia says the first customer deliveries for the e-2008 are scheduled to begin during the third quarter, with a “limited initial allocation” for showrooms.

