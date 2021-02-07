2021 Mercedes-Benz E 350 joins Australian lineup

Mercedes-Benz is expanding the E-Class range in Australia for the 2021 model, with the introduction of the E 350. It’s available in sedan, coupe, and cabriolet form, providing a powerful new mild-electric powertrain option for buyers.

The E 350 features a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine that produces an impressive 220kW and 400Nm, which is sent through a 9G-Tronic nine-speed auto transmission. This is all connected up to an EQ Boost 48-volt electric system, including an integrated electric motor that supplies a 10kW and 150Nm boost for short periods.

Out on the tarmac, the sedan and coupe versions conquer 0-100km/h in a claimed 5.9 seconds, with the cabriolet taking 6.1 seconds. Thanks to the EQ Boost system, the new model is able to coast in certain low-load demands without the combustion engine, saving fuel. As such, on the official combined cycle test the E 350 is rated at 7.7L/100km, and 7.8L/100km for the cabrio.

The new model slots into the lineup as pretty much the flagship variant, just below the AMG 53 and 63 performance models. That means it comes with loads of features and luxuries as standard, including two 12.3-inch digital screens, NTG6 sat-nav, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, and remote functionality through the Mercedes me Connect app.

Other highlights include Parktronic parking assist, a Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel with galvanised paddle shifters, heated front seats, dual-zone climate, open-pore black ash wood trimmings, and Distronic cruise control with cross-traffic function and active lane change assist. There’s also a surround-view parking camera, traffic sign reading, and evasive steering assist.

The new model is on sale now from the following prices (excludes on-road costs):

2021 Mercedes-Benz E 200 Sedan: $98,700

2021 Mercedes-Benz E 200 Coupe: $103,700

2021 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Sedan: $117,900

2021 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Coupe: $117,400

2021 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet: $130,900

2021 Mercedes-Benz E 300 e Sedan: $123,500

2021 Mercedes-Benz E 350 Sedan: $127,100

2021 Mercedes-Benz E 350 Coupe: $128,200

2021 Mercedes-Benz E 350 Cabriolet: $141,300

2021 Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Sedan: $162,300

2021 Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Coupe: $164,800

2021 Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet: $173,400

2021 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Sedan: $253,900