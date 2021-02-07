2021 Mercedes-Benz E 350 joins Australian lineup

February 8, 2021
Car News, Mercedes-Benz, Turbo

Mercedes-Benz is expanding the E-Class range in Australia for the 2021 model, with the introduction of the E 350. It’s available in sedan, coupe, and cabriolet form, providing a powerful new mild-electric powertrain option for buyers.

The E 350 features a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine that produces an impressive 220kW and 400Nm, which is sent through a 9G-Tronic nine-speed auto transmission. This is all connected up to an EQ Boost 48-volt electric system, including an integrated electric motor that supplies a 10kW and 150Nm boost for short periods.

Out on the tarmac, the sedan and coupe versions conquer 0-100km/h in a claimed 5.9 seconds, with the cabriolet taking 6.1 seconds. Thanks to the EQ Boost system, the new model is able to coast in certain low-load demands without the combustion engine, saving fuel. As such, on the official combined cycle test the E 350 is rated at 7.7L/100km, and 7.8L/100km for the cabrio.

The new model slots into the lineup as pretty much the flagship variant, just below the AMG 53 and 63 performance models. That means it comes with loads of features and luxuries as standard, including two 12.3-inch digital screens, NTG6 sat-nav, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, and remote functionality through the Mercedes me Connect app.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Other highlights include Parktronic parking assist, a Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel with galvanised paddle shifters, heated front seats, dual-zone climate, open-pore black ash wood trimmings, and Distronic cruise control with cross-traffic function and active lane change assist. There’s also a surround-view parking camera, traffic sign reading, and evasive steering assist.

The new model is on sale now from the following prices (excludes on-road costs):

2021 Mercedes-Benz E 200 Sedan: $98,700
2021 Mercedes-Benz E 200 Coupe: $103,700

2021 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Sedan: $117,900
2021 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Coupe: $117,400
2021 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet: $130,900

2021 Mercedes-Benz E 300 e Sedan: $123,500

2021 Mercedes-Benz E 350 Sedan: $127,100
2021 Mercedes-Benz E 350 Coupe: $128,200
2021 Mercedes-Benz E 350 Cabriolet: $141,300

2021 Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Sedan: $162,300
2021 Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Coupe: $164,800
2021 Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet: $173,400

2021 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Sedan: $253,900

Tags
,

Related Articles

Mercedes-Benz confirms EQS, EQE, EQA electric vehiclesMercedes-Benz confirms EQS, EQE, EQA electric vehicles October 7, 2020
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe now on sale in Australia2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe now on sale in Australia July 22, 2020
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan previewed, EQA debuts January 20Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan previewed, EQA debuts January 20 December 16, 2020
2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupe spotted, new-look face (video)2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupe spotted, new-look face (video) March 26, 2020

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.