2023 Subaru BRZ 10th Anniversary Edition sold out in just over a week

Following its announcement just over a week ago, Subaru Australia has confirmed that all 150 units of the new BRZ 10th Anniversary Edition have sold out.

The BRZ 10th Anniversary Edition was designed to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the BRZ/Toyota 86 sports car, since its debut in 2012. To celebrate, the special edition features a range of unique highlights mainly centred around bespoke cosmetics, although based on the BRZ S variant.

It looks like fans were keen though, snapping up all 150 units allocated for Australia in about nine days. Subaru officially introduced the special version on sale from September 28. Speaking about the success, Blair Read, Subaru Australia’s managing director, said:

“This is an incredible and well-deserved reception for this special model that celebrates 10 wonderful years of Subaru BRZ!”

Featuring black 18-inch alloy wheels, matching side mirrors and a black badge, the 10th Anniversary Edition subtly separates itself from the regular model. There’s also blue stitching and highlights inside, and a unique logo.

Under the bonnet is the same new 2.4-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder as the regular BRZ. It produces 174kW and 250Nm, which is good for 0-100km/h in a PD-tested 6.60 seconds in the manual, and 7.40 seconds in the auto. See below for our ‘0-100km/h & engine sound’ video, comparing the auto and manual, and further below for our detailed POV review video

The 150 lucky customers can expect delivery from February next year.