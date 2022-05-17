2022 Lexus NX scores 5-star ANCAP safety rating (video)

The all-new Lexus NX has been awarded a full five-star ANCAP safety rating following local assessment of overseas-performed crash tests.

Initial crash tests performed by the Euro NCAP division have shown results that are in line with our local ANCAP’s full satisfaction, with high scores handed out for child occupant protection, in particular. However, a marginal score was given in the area of chest protection for the driver in the frontal overset crash test.

Following local analysis of the data, ANCAP gave the new NX medium luxury SUV a rating of 91 per cent for adult occupant protection, and 89 per cent for child occupant protection. The SUV also scored 83 per cent for its vulnerable road user protection capability, and 92 per cent for its on-board safety assist technologies.

All NX models in Australia come standard with a range of crash avoidance technologies as standard, including a comprehensive autonomous emergency braking system which is capable of detecting and responding to other vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians spotted as a potential concern. The system also operates during turning.

The system can detect motorcycles and help prevent potential collisions via its high-tech radar and camera sensors. ANCAP encourages all carmakers to implement this level of capability. In a statement, ANCAP said:

“The Lexus NX also introduces a capability to detect and prevent or mitigate crashes with motorcycles through its enhanced radar and camera-based AEB system. From next year this functionality will be encouraged by ANCAP under revised ANCAP rating criteria which will take effect from January.”

The five-star ANCAP rating applies to all variants of the new NX, including petrol, hybrid and the new plug-in hybrid NX 450h+ variant. Check out the video below to see how it performed.