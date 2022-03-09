Meet the 750kW/1200Nm Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Roadster

Jaguar is celebrating the launch of Gran Turismo 7 with the launch of a stunning concept for the game, the Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Roadster. You can think of it as an all-digital version of the iconic D-Type, showcasing Jaguar’s theoretical technical breakthroughs.

Launched as an all-digital design and engineering exercise, the Vision Gran Turismo Roadster is a stunning take on what we can only hope will become a reality one day. It features a tri-motor powertrain and some of the slipperiest styling we’ve seen.

Designed as a single-seat racer, the Roadster is powered by three electric motors developed by Jaguar TCS Racing, suppliers of powertrains for the Formula E series.

In the Roadster, there’s 750kW of power and 1200Nm of torque which is thrown to all four wheels. That translates to a 0-100km/h run in “under” 2.0 seconds, and a top speed of more than 320km/h.

It rides on a lightweight, stiff carbon fibre composite monocoque chassis, and benefits from near-perfect 50:50 weight distribution and a lithium-ion battery pack mounted as low down as possible for a better centre of gravity.

The launch of the Vision Gran Turismo Roadster comes as the third digital creation from Jaguar racing in a Gran Turismo game, after the launch of the Vision Gran Turismo Coupe and the SV endurance racer.

The SV endurance racer, which was first introduced back in 2020, features a 1400kW powertrain that sprints (digitally) to 100km/h in 1.65 seconds, on to a top speed of 410km/h.

If you like what you see, you can get your hands Jag’s range of digital creations now with the release of Gran Turismo 7 for the PS4 and PS5.