2021 Lamborghini Huracan STO officially unleashed

As promised, Lamborghini has presented its 2021 Huracan STO overnight. This is essentially a race car that’s road legal, featuring the craziest aero package ever offered for the V10 nameplate.

Firstly, that aero kit. The company says every aspect of the car is inspired by developments and lightweight technologies applied in motorsports. At the front is a one-piece bumper bar and front guard setup, like a racing car, with special vents and intakes inspired by those on the classic Miura and the insane Sesto Elemento.

Towards the back you’ll notice the NACA-style intakes in the rear guards. Lamborghini says these help to decrease static pressure losses by 30 per cent. And then there’s the unmissable air scoop sprouting over the roof. It also features a big ‘shark fin’ that aims to improve dynamic capability and stability.

The huge rear wing is adjustable, giving owners the option to set the drag resistance or sheer downforce, depending on the circuit. It offers three different settings, rotating at the front part. Lamborghini says the overall aero balance of the car can fluctuate by 13 per cent, helping to provide a level of versatility.

As a result of the extensive aero enhancements, Lamborghini says the Huracan STO offers the highest downforce of any vehicle in its class. Overall downforce is increased by 53 per cent over the Huracan Performante, which itself is already a highly-strung track car. Airflow efficiency is also improved by 37 per cent.

Thanks to various weight reduction measures the STO is 43kg lighter than the Huracan Performante. Over 75 per cent of the exterior panels are made from carbon fibre, however, some are constructed using a ‘sandwich’ technique which allows for 25 per cent less carbon fibre to be used, without upsetting the structural rigidity. The result is a dry weight of 1339kg.

At the heart of it all is a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 that produces 470kW at 8000rpm, and 565Nm at 6500rpm. This is sent through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and into, as suspected, a rear-wheel drive system. Acceleration across 0-100km/h takes a claimed 3.0 seconds, with 0-200km/h over in 9.0 seconds. The top speed is 310km/h, and the braking distance across 100-0km/h is just 30.0 metres.

Buyers will be able to personalise their order through Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program, presenting essentially limitless paint and trim combinations, special race vinyls and other bespoke features. The touch-screen media interface is removed from the dash, although the graphics for the digital instrument cluster have been enhanced to suit the STO. Speaking about the new model,

“The extensive technical solutions and intelligence gained from both our Super Trofeo and GT3 programs has been refined and embodied in the Huracan STO, allowing the pilot to experience the emotions of a racing driver, daily, in a road-legal Lamborghini super sports car able to take lap records.”

Customer deliveries of the Huracan STO are scheduled to commence during the second quarter of 2021. Australian prices are yet to be confirmed, but in Europe the model starts from 249,412 euros, and from $327,838 in the USA. See below for the key specs:

CHASSIS AND BODY

Chassis Hybrid chassis made from aluminum and carbon fiber Body shell Outer skin made from aluminum and largely from composite material, Front bonnet, “Cofango” in carbon fiber Suspension Aluminum double-wishbone suspension Springs and dampers Steel springs and hydraulic dampers, “MagneRide” electromagnetic damper control Electronic Stability Control (ESC) ESC/ABS characteristics can be adjusted via ANIMA, ESC can be deactivated Steering Electromechanical power steering, rear-wheel-steering, steering ratio of 13.4:1 Brakes Hydraulic dual-circuit brake system with vacuum brake servo unit, 6-piston aluminum calipers (front), 4-piston aluminum calipers (rear) Brake discs CCM-R Carbon-ceramic discs, ventilated and cross-drilled ∅ 390 x 34 mm front, ∅ 360 x 28 mm rear Tires (standard) Bridgestone Potenza 245/30 R20 (front) – 305/30 R20 (rear) Wheels (standard) 8.5J x 20” (front) – 11J x 20” (rear) Mirrors Electrically controlled exterior mirrors Airbags Full size dual-stage front airbags. Full size lateral airbags. Knee airbags in specific markets.

ENGINE

Type Ten-cylinder V, 90°, IDS+MPI dual injection Displacement 5,204 cm3 (317.57 cu in) Bore / stroke Ø 84,5 mm x 92,8 mm (3.33 x 3.65 in) Valve control Intake and exhaust camshafts with continually variable adjustment Compression 12.7:1 Max. power 470 kW / 640 hp at 8,000 rpm Max. torque 565 Nm (417 lb. ft.) at 6,500 rpm Emissions class EURO 6 – LEV 3 Exhaust treatment Two catalysts with lambda regulation Cooling system Water and oil cooling systems Engine Management Bosch MED 17 Master Slave Lubrication Dry sump

DRIVETRAIN

Type Rear-wheel drive system, mechanical self-locking differential Transmission 7-speed LDF dual-clutch transmission, shift characteristics variable via ANIMA Clutch Double plate clutch ∅ 187 mm (7.36 in)

PERFORMANCE

Top Speed 310 km/h Acc. 0–100 km/h 3.0 s Acc. 0–200 km/h 9.0 s Braking 100 km/h – 0 30.0 m Braking 200 km/h – 0 110.0 m

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase 2,620 mm (103.15 in) Length 4,549 mm (179.10 in) Width 1,945 mm (76.57 in) Width (incl. ext. mirrors) 2,236 mm (88.03 in) Height 1,220 mm (48.03 in) Track front 1,688 mm (66.46 in) Track rear 1,647 mm (64.84 in) Turning circle 11.5 m Weight (dry) 1,339 kg (2,952 lb) Weight/power 2.09 kg/hp (4.61 lb/CV) Weight Distribution 41% (front) – 59% (rear)

CAPACITIES